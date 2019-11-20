Gerardo Parra Signs Contract with Japan's Yomiuri Giants, Leaves Nationals

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Former Washington Nationals outfielder Gerardo Parra reached an agreement Wednesday with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league on a free-agent contract.

ESPN reported the signing. Financial details of the deal weren't immediately released.

Parra became a fan favorite after signing with Washington in May. Although he was relegated to a limited role as the team's fourth outfielder, his use of the song "Baby Shark" as his walk-up music became a staple of the Nats' run to the 2019 World Series championship.

The 32-year-old Venezuela native also made stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants across 11 MLB seasons.

Parra showcased his versatility by appearing at seven different positions, including pitcher, in 89 games for the Nationals.

He owns a solid .276/.323/.404 career triple-slash line with 88 home runs and 96 stolen bases in 1,466 appearances. He also won the Gold Glove Award for his defense in 2011 and 2013 with the D-Backs.

Yomiuri won the Central League pennant this year before getting swept by the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the 2019 Japan Series.