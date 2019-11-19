Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Bill Belichick Approached Him About a Job in the '90s

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

In Jerry Jones' defense, a ski resort isn't exactly the place you'd expect to find one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones recounted how Bill Belichick approached him after getting ousted by the Cleveland Browns in February 1996 and told him he wanted to be considered if the Cowboys ever had an opening down the line (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota):

It largely goes without saying Jones couldn't possibly have known what Belichick would become.

Belichick, who had previously worked as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator for six seasons, finished with a 36-44 record in five years with the Browns.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, were basking in the glow of their Super Bowl XXX victory in the 1995 season and thus didn't have a pressing need for Belichick on the staff.

Barry Switzer didn't resign as head coach until after the 1997 campaign, by which time Belichick had already joined the New York Jets as their defensive coordinator. Hiring Belichick as the defensive coordinator around 1996 or 1997 would've been a non-starter as well since Dave Campo was firmly entrenched in that role.

Jones' story certainly makes for a great "what if," though.

