Lakers News: Reactions to LeBron James' Big Game with Kobe Bryant in the Crowd

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

LeBron James is always a productive player, but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has recently played at an especially ridiculous level.

During a 122-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron amassed 33 points on 13-of-21 shooting with a 6-of-10 three-point clip.

And he did so with a legend watching closely.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria sat courtside for the contest.

"That's one of the greatest players to ever play this game, taking time out of his day on a Sunday," LeBron said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So I'm just trying to put on a show for him and give him a reason, like, 'OK, we might come to another game.'"

According to McMenamin, Kobe was in attendance to promote a children's book he created with author Ivy Claire.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel enjoyed having Bryant in the crowd, too:

But as noteworthy as Bryant's appearance at Staples Center was, LeBron still managed to steal the show.

In addition to his game-high 33 points, LeBron dished 12 assists and committed zero turnovers. According to Basketball-Reference, it marked only the 20th time in NBA history someone recorded a 30/12/0 line. LeBron is the only player to accomplish it twice.

James' efficiency had Vogel in awe.

"Zero turnovers. 12 assists. I mean, are you kidding me?" the first-year coach said, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

In the first quarter alone, LeBron collected 12 points and four assists while putting the Lakers ahead 34-11. At that point―with 2:46 remaining in the frame―he headed to the bench. Over the next six-plus minutes, the Hawks cut the lead to 40-30.

LeBron entered, and any worries disappeared.

James provided five points and three assists, and Los Angeles ended the quarter on a 29-11 run. That dominant stretch basically sealed the victory for the Lakers, who understand they must be more effective when he's getting a break.

"He's obviously great to have on the floor," Anthony Davis said, according to Brett Dawson of The Athletic. "When he (does) have time when he comes out, we got to make sure we keep the same level of intensity on both ends of the floor."

Nevertheless, the Lakers cruised to a win behind their superstar leader. LeBron―who will turn 35 in December―is averaging 25 points, 11.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds this season.

"A well-conditioned athlete, probably the greatest athlete we've ever seen," Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "At the top of his game. I don't care how old he is. He's at the top of his game right now."

The Lakers are now 11-2 and own the NBA's best record because the Boston Celtics lost to the Sacramento Kings. James and Co. return to the court Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

