Moise Kean Slams Father's Criticism of Move from Juventus to Everton

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Everton's Moise Kean has hit out at comments made by his own father, Biorou Jean Kean, after he said the striker's move to the Premier League was a "mistake."

Biorou Jean Kean recently said he disagreed with his son's summer switch from Juventus to Everton:

Per MailOnline's Daniel Davis, Biorou Jean Kean added he "didn't like this transfer," but his son has since responded on Instagram: "Don't talk about my life when yours is not an example. I don't fear the hard times when the best comes [after] them."

Shortly before the 19-year-old completed his £25.1 million move to Goodison Park in the summer, his father said he had once blocked him joining Manchester United when he was younger:

Moise Kean is now represented by Mino Raiola, but his father served as his agent when he joined Juventus' academy in 2010.

It is not the first time Moise Kean has publicly responded to comments made by his father.

In March, the teenager slammed his father's assertion that Juventus owed him two tractors as part of the deal that saw the striker join the club.

Per ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell, Moise Kean responded to the comments on Instagram: "Tractors???! I don't know what you're talking about. If I am the man I am today it's only THANKS TO MY MOTHER and with this I've said everything! And don't ever forget who puts food on your table when your belly is full."

Moise Kean hasn't enjoyed the best of starts at Everton having failed to score in 11 appearances for the club, although he has only started four games.

He didn't make the matchday squad for the Toffees' 2-1 win at Southampton last time out, and he was an unused substitute in the two matches that preceded it.

The striker is an outstanding prospect, though. He netted seven times from six Bianconeri starts last season, as well as scoring his first two senior goals for Italy.

Moise Kean isn't the only Everton player to struggle in the opening months of this season, either. The Toffees are 15th after 12 games, so it would be harsh to judge him on his performances so far, even if they haven't been his best.

He signed a five-year contract at Everton, so there's plenty of time for him to be a success there.