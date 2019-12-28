Rockets' Clint Capela out vs. Nets; Heel Injury Diagnosed as Contusion

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 11: Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets stands on the court during a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on November 11, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela will miss Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a heel contusion.

Capela has developed into one of the league's most reliable post players since the Rockets selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. His 45 double-doubles last season ranked ninth among all players, and he's remained a two-way force once again during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 25-year-old Switzerland native has managed to avoid major injuries throughout his career, but he's dealt with a variety of minor ailments. He missed 45 games over the previous four seasons combined. Most recently, he was sidelined by a head injury in November.

Tyson Chandler is going to see the biggest uptick in playing time with the team's starting center forced out of the lineup. Isaiah Hartenstein and Gary Clark are other options to get more run as part of the frontcourt rotation.

Ultimately, Capela is a crucial cog within the Rockets' roster, though James Harden and Russell Westbrook tend to receive a vast majority of the spotlight. They should have enough depth to fill a short-term void, but an extended absence would be a massive setback.

