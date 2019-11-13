Kyler Murray on Meeting LeBron James: 'He's Like Michael Jordan to Kids My Age'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft, a former first-round pick in Major League Baseball and the reigning Heisman winner.

That didn't prevent him from being starstruck watching LeBron James.

Murray, who dapped up James during the Lakers' trip to Phoenix on Tuesday, spoke of his admiration for the four-time NBA MVP.

"It was crazy for me just because, I mean, he's like Michael Jordan to kids my age. So getting to watch him up close and then him acknowledging me at the end was pretty, pretty dope," Murray told reporters Wednesday.

Murray was just six years old when James made his NBA debut in 2003. He's arguably the greatest athlete ever seen by Murray's generation, given the Cardinals quarterback was still in diapers during Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Tuesday's game was a star-studded affair that saw Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Arizona Cardinals pass-rushers Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs also in attendance. Murray was the only one of the sports stars to get attention from LeBron, which in and of itself was likely an honor.