Lakers News: Injury Updates on Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and Troy Daniels

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors bruised the Los Angeles Lakers' pride Sunday night by beating them 113-104, but the Lakers have real injuries to worry about moving forward:

Anthony Davis was seen wincing during the third quarter of Sunday night's game.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel confirmed to reporters after the game that the team noticed Davis "wince and grab his shoulder" after a third-quarter block. "Medical staff determined he didn't need to leave the game," The Athletic's Brett Dawson relayed.

Davis downplayed any concern:

Rajon Rondo has yet to play this season, while Troy Daniels scored 11 points off the bench against the Raptors.

Rondo was officially diagnosed with a mild calf strain after an MRI on Oct. 26, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported at the time. He nearly made his debut Sunday against Toronto, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, but instead opted to "partake in a workout session with a few bodies to ramp up his endurance."

The veteran point guard compared his calf strain to the one Kevin Durant suffered during the Golden State Warriors' playoff run last season, per USA Today's Mark Medina. "So Lakers are being cautious," Medina added. Durant suffered his injury on May 8 and returned to action on June 10, when he ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

"[Rondo is] getting closer," Vogel said, according to Silver Screen and Roll's Harrison Faigen. "The calf is feeling better, [but] he's still not all the way there yet, and we're not going to put him out there until he's ready."

Vogel added that, while Rondo wants to be playing, he is "aligned with us in terms of being intelligent and doing it at the right time."

Davis, meanwhile, has no intentions of taking time away from the court:

The 26-year-old forward hasn't been hampered by his shoulder in terms of production. Davis leads the team in points per game (26.6), rebounds (10.2) and blocks (3.1) while also averaging 35 minutes. He has started all nine of L.A.'s games.

As for Daniels, the 28-year-old guard is in his first season with the Lakers. He has appeared in all nine games so far this season, averaging 15.2 minutes per contest as well as 5.4 points and 1.6 rebounds off of the bench.

Daniels initially sprained his left knee in early October during the Lakers' preseason. The precautionary MRI will be on Daniels' other knee.

The 7-2 Lakers next play the 6-3 Phoenix Suns, Daniels' former team, at Phoenix on Tuesday night before returning home to host the 2-8 Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.