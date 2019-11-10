Cubs' Scott Harris Hired as Giants GM to Replace Bobby Evans

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have hired Scott Harris as their general manager, the team announced Sunday.

Harris spent the 2019 MLB season as an assistant GM for the Chicago Cubs.

The Giants haven't formally had a general manager since firing Bobby Evans in September 2018. They hired Farhan Zaidi as their president of baseball operations in November 2018.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring in an executive of Scott's caliber to help lead our Baseball Operations group," Zaidi said in the team's press release. "The combination of his breadth of experience, contributions towards building a championship-winning perennial contender in Chicago, and his Bay Area roots made him an idea fit for our General Manager position and I'm looking forward to executing our vision together."

Harris is a native of Redwood City, California.

Theo Epstein, the Cubs' president of baseball operations, praised Harris' work in a March 2018 interview with The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma:

"He's really bright and a really hard worker. He has a strong, well-rounded executive background. But you wouldn’t know by hanging around him. He's not one of these guys telling you where he got his degree, that he went to business school, that he worked in the commissioner's office, that he knows the rules better than you. He's really easy to get along with, people like being around him and he just makes the group better by being a great team player."

The Giants went 77-85 and finished third in the National League West in 2019.

They'll now focus their efforts on finding a replacement for manager Bruce Bochy, who retired upon the conclusion of the season.

The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea reported San Francisco had narrowed its search to former Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.