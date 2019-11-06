Trevor Booker Reflects on 'Unprofessional' Wizards: 'Just Glad I Got Out Alive'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Trevor Booker has suited up for five different organizations during his eight seasons in the NBA, and while he likely has stories from each stop, his days with the Washington Wizards stand out above the rest.

During an appearance on The HoopsHype Podcast with Alex Kennedy, Booker revealed some of his wildest experiences during his four-year run in the nation's capital:

A player cutting up a teammate's suit. Breaking into others' hotel rooms during road trips to "beat a player up, tie him up." Teammates fighting each other outside of a nightclub. The Wizards had it all.

Booker was only 22 years old when the Wizards selected him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2010 draft. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Washington, a period which he told Kennedy was "probably the most fun I've ever had in the NBA." He went on to play two seasons with the Utah Jazz, one-plus with the Brooklyn Nets and parts of a season with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.

Though he enjoyed his time in Washington, his experiences with other franchises made him realize the Wizards' behavior was "unprofessional."

"That was all I knew," Booker told Kennedy. "It was my first NBA team. So I'm like, "Wow, the NBA is really a s--tshow.' ... And then when I went to other organizations and I realized that, you know, what I had in Washington, it was just, it was not normal at all."

Looking back, he feels fortunate to have made it through that wild four-year stint.

"I'm just glad I got out alive," Booker added.

Booker last played in the NBA with Indiana in April 2018. He signed with the Shanxi Brave Dragons after going unsigned ahead of the 2018-19 NBA season, though a toe injury resulted in a short stay in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The 31-year-old told Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News in June that his goal is to return to the NBA.