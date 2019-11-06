Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Matchday 4 Results

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus became the first teams to book their tickets for the next round of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with all three picking up wins.

The Bianconeri and Les Parisiens both survived close calls against Lokomotiv Moscow and Club Brugge, respectively, while Bayern dispatched of Olympiacos.

Elsewhere, Manchester City lost two goalkeepers in the draw against Atalanta, Real Madrid put six goals past Galatasaray and Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk served up a 3-3 draw that packed as much drama as the 4-4 spectacle between Ajax and Chelsea on Tuesday.

Here are Wednesday's full results:

Here are some winners and losers from Wednesday's action.

Winner: Rodrygo

Real Madrid's 18-year-old starlet Rodrygo came into Wednesday's clash with Galatasaray without any Champions League goals on his resume, but less than eight minutes into the contest, he had already found the net twice.

A clever cut inside and curling finish was followed by a strong header, handing Los Blancos the perfect start. He could have broken the record for the fastest hat-trick in the competition from the penalty spot just minutes later, but unfortunately for the youngster, captain Sergio Ramos was not in a giving mood:

He found his third goal to complete his hat-trick at the end of the match, however, putting the finishing touches on the best night of football in Madrid's season so far. Rodrygo's star is rising fast, and Wednesday marked a breakout performance for the Brazilian.

Loser: Manchester City

The Sky Blues lost subbed off goalkeeper Ederson because of an apparent injury during Wednesday's match in Italy and then had backup Claudio Bravo sent off in the second half. As a result, full-back Claudio Bravo was forced into goal, and Atalanta nearly found a late winner, picking up their first points in the competition.

Fortunately for the Citizens, Dinamo and Shakhtar played out a spectacular draw, so their advantage at the top of the group remains five points. And there was more good news regarding Ederson's injury, per the Manchester Evening News:

Any questions surrounding the availability of their star stopper are a major concern ahead of Sunday's crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool, however. Bravo showed he's a major step down on Wednesday, so this development could be far from ideal.

Winner: Maurizio Sarri

Juventus were far from their best against Lokomotiv, continuing a worrying trend of lackluster play in the attacking third. And yet, they found a way to win once again, booking their spot in the next round as the only remaining unbeaten club from a top-five league in all competitions.

There are few coaches who would have the nerves to take Cristiano Ronaldo off the pitch while chasing a goal, and Douglas Costa, one of the bench options, was a risky player to bring on. The winger had barely played since October due to an injury, and his lack of fitness showed in the win over Genoa.

But Sarri took the risk, regardless, with fantastic results:

Juventus have now won 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions, without even hitting their top gear.

Loser: Atletico Madrid

Their main competitor in Group D, Atletico, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of a Bayer Leverkusen team that had yet to earn a single point prior to this match. That result means the Rojiblancos now chase Juventus by three points, and are on pace for a second-place finish.

While that's not a disaster, the loss highlighted just how big Atletico's attacking problems are. Diego Simeone's troops have scored just 12 goals in 12 matches in La Liga, winning just one of their last six fixtures, and those issues are now rearing their ugly head in Europe as well.

This Atletico team looked like potential Spanish champions and serious Champions League contenders after a summer of retooling and slow starts for Barcelona and Real. But based on what we've seen of late, the Rojiblancos don't have the attacking firepower to win any sort of silverware.