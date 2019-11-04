Jurgen Klopp Unsure over Adam Lallana's Liverpool Future Amid MLS, China Links

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said he does not know what the future holds for Adam Lallana, whose Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season.

The English midfielder has returned to Liverpool's first team recently. He came off the bench to score an equaliser against Manchester United in October, and he started twice for Liverpool last week, in their Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal on Wednesday and their Premier League win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Per John Percy of the Telegraph, the 31-year-old is now attracting interest from clubs in China and Major League Soccer.

Klopp said he has been impressed with Lallana after his return to the side following some injury issues, but he could not shed any light on what will happen to the former Southampton man at the end of the season, per Chris Burton of Goal:

"I don't know what happens in May—for anybody, actually—but the best thing as a footballer is when you get the opportunity to play well, to do so. That is what Adam is doing. A second game in a row, and when he came on against United he was good. He has played really good games and is brilliant in training.

"After a long time with some injuries, he is in outstanding shape physically. That's the most important thing for his career. As for the rest, we will see."

Against Villa on Saturday, Lallana made his first Premier League start since March.

He came in as a replacement for Fabinho, who Klopp did not want to risk ahead of Sunday's game against Manchester City because he was one yellow card away from a suspension:

Lallana is a perfect kind of player to bring in to such a situation.

He boasts plenty of experience after five years at Liverpool, and he can contribute to both defence and attack.

Given the progress Liverpool have made in recent seasons under Klopp, though, to the point where they are now European champions and Premier League title front-runners, Lallana arguably does not have the talent to command a regular starting place.

It is unlikely, for example, that he will start against the Sky Blues at Anfield unless Liverpool's squad are suddenly struck down with a swathe of midfield injuries.

As such, it would not be a huge surprise if he were to consider his future this season and opt to move elsewhere in order to get more game time.

Per Percy, though, Liverpool are planning to offer Lallana a new contract, so he will have the option to stay put at Anfield if he wishes.