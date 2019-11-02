Warriors' Draymond Green out vs. Hornets with Finger Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will miss at least one game with a torn ligament in his left index finger.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Green is going to sit out Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Green will at least miss the next few games, but it's not a long-term injury.

The three-time All-Star suffered the injury during Friday's 127-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Nothing has gone right for the Warriors so far, starting with the absence of Klay Thompson, who is rehabbing his ACL injury from last year's NBA Finals. Stephen Curry will miss at least three months with a broken hand suffered during an Oct. 30 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Golden State's margin for error coming into 2019-20 was already small because the roster didn't have as much star power or depth in the wake of Kevin Durant leaving as a free agent and Andre Iguodala getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green is an essential piece of the puzzle for Kerr, especially because of his value on the defensive end. His absence will push Eric Paschall into a more prominent role and could open up more minutes for Marquese Chriss off the bench.