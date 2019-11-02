LeBron James, Luka Doncic Triple-Double as Lakers Outlast Mavericks in OT

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 2, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) and Kristaps Porzingis (6) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

LeBron James and Luka Doncic each posted triple-doubles, but James' Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious Friday with a 119-110 overtime win over the host Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

James' 39-point, 16-assist, 12-rebound evening gave the Lakers their fourth straight victory to move to 4-1.

Doncic, whose 10 career triple-doubles lead all players in NBA history under the age of 21, put up 31 points, 15 dimes and 13 boards for the 3-2 Mavs.

Dallas took a 102-100 regulation lead when Doncic found Dorian Finney-Smith for a corner three with 31 seconds remaining:

After the two teams traded possessions, the Lakers found themselves with the ball down 103-100 following a Dwight Powell free throw.

James drove and found Danny Green in the corner, and the shooting guard knocked down a clutch buzzer-beating three for the tie:

The Lakers started overtime on a 7-0 run to take control in the extra session. James added nine points and two assists during the final five minutes.

             

Notable Performances

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 39 points, 16 assists, 12 rebounds, 4 steals

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 31 points, 8 rebounds

Mavericks PG Luka Doncic: 31 points, 15 assists, 13 rebounds

Mavericks PF/C Kristaps Porzingis: 16 points, 9 rebounds

        

What's Next?

The Lakers continue their three-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The Mavs will hit the road the same day to visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.

