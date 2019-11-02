LeBron James, Luka Doncic Triple-Double as Lakers Outlast Mavericks in OT

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

LeBron James and Luka Doncic each posted triple-doubles, but James' Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious Friday with a 119-110 overtime win over the host Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

James' 39-point, 16-assist, 12-rebound evening gave the Lakers their fourth straight victory to move to 4-1.

Doncic, whose 10 career triple-doubles lead all players in NBA history under the age of 21, put up 31 points, 15 dimes and 13 boards for the 3-2 Mavs.

Dallas took a 102-100 regulation lead when Doncic found Dorian Finney-Smith for a corner three with 31 seconds remaining:

After the two teams traded possessions, the Lakers found themselves with the ball down 103-100 following a Dwight Powell free throw.

James drove and found Danny Green in the corner, and the shooting guard knocked down a clutch buzzer-beating three for the tie:

The Lakers started overtime on a 7-0 run to take control in the extra session. James added nine points and two assists during the final five minutes.

Notable Performances

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 39 points, 16 assists, 12 rebounds, 4 steals

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 31 points, 8 rebounds

Mavericks PG Luka Doncic: 31 points, 15 assists, 13 rebounds

Mavericks PF/C Kristaps Porzingis: 16 points, 9 rebounds

What's Next?

The Lakers continue their three-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The Mavs will hit the road the same day to visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.