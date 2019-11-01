Mike Tomlin, Steelers Fined for Not Properly Reporting Ben Roethlisberger Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The NFL has fined the Pittsburgh Steelers $75,000 for violating its injury report policy after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was also fined $25,000.

Per Rapoport, the violation is for "not accurately listing" the quarterback on the Week 2 injury report prior to a game with the Seattle Seahawks.



Per Chris Adamski of TribLive.com, "teammates had publicly mentioned that Roethlisberger's elbow had been bothering him during the Week 1 at the New England Patriots."

Of note, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph said that he learned of the ailment "right after the New England game, [Roethlisberger] expressing some pain."

Roethlisberger was on the Steelers' Week 2 injury report for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but he received a "non-injury related" designation for all three days. He did not practice Wednesday but was listed as a full participant Thursday and Friday.

The signal-caller played in Week 2 but left midgame with a season-ending right elbow injury.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said that this isn't the first time the Steelers were investigated for not accurately reporting an injury. The NFL looked into the team in 2017 after a groin injury for ex-Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell went unrevealed, but it did not fine the organization.

Bell told reporters that he played in the 2016 AFC championship with a groin injury, but he had not been on the previous two weeks' injury reports, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He underwent surgery in March 2017.

Pittsburgh isn't the only team fined for injury-reporting inaccuracies recently. The Miami Dolphins listed ex-starter Ryan Tannehill as a full participant for a Thursday practice before Week 6 last year, but he was actually limited and ended up missing his team's game against the Chicago Bears.

Miami was fined $30,000, and then-head coach Adam Gase coughed up $15,000.

The Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins also received fines in 2018.

As for the Steelers, Rudolph will lead them into a Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Both teams will likely be short-handed. No. 1 Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton is listed as out with a calf injury, and Steelers running back James Conner is doubtful with a shoulder issue.