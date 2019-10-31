Nationals Parade 2019: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream for Celebration

Elsa/Getty Images

For the second time in as many years, the nation's capital will be hosting a championship parade.

A little more than a year after the NHL's Washington Capitals took to the streets, the Washington Nationals captured their first World Series in franchise history Thursday night with a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros. The victory concluded a World Series in which the road team won all seven games for the first time in history.

Washington rallied in the seventh inning, with Anthony Rendon hitting a solo home run and Howie Kendrick nailing a two-run shot and never looking back. The Nats added three more runs against a shellshocked Astros team that managed just two hits in the final four innings.

"I hope you're ready for us to come home, because it's going to be absolutely bananas," Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said, per Scott Allen Jacob Bogage of the Washington Post.

That bananas parade will take place Saturday in the nation's capital, drawing a major crowd for the city's first World Series victory since 1924.

Nationals Parade Info

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Stream: TBD

"Real quick, I get to let everybody know," manager Davey Martinez said after the game. "Before we get started with anything, this right here and you guys cured my heart. I'm good. Today, I want to celebrate with my boys, because we are World Champions!"

Martinez underwent a heart procedure in September, one of an innumerable amount of obstacles that challenged but never unraveled this team. Most wrote the Nationals off when the rival Phillies signed star Bryce Harper and seemed to be correct as the team stumbled out of the gate to a 19-31 record despite a strong pitching staff.

But Washington battled back, earning a Wild Card berth—only to face another huge obstacle in the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers were up 3-0 after one and a half innings and held the lead until the bottom of the eighth when Washington went on a three-run rally to advance...and play the NL-best Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nats faced elimination after trailing 2-1 in the NLDS and then again trailed 3-0 after two innings in Game 5 of that series before rallying back and winning in 10 innings.

Then came the World Series, which saw Washington blow a 2-0 series lead by losing all three of its games at home before improbably sweeping the last two on the road. There's a lot of word salad there that truly doesn't even begin scratch the surface of the obstacles the Nats faced and roared back from time and again.

So when Zimmerman says the celebration is going to be bananas, you better believe it. That city and the entire Nationals clubhouse deserves it.