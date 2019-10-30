Real Madrid Trounce Leganes 5-0 Behind Rodrygo, Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos Goals

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos places the ball for a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Real Madrid defeated Leganes 5-0 on Wednesday to move up to second in La Liga.

The home side were in the lead after Rodrygo's seventh-minute opener, and Toni Kroos made it 2-0 a minute later.

Leganes goalkeeper Juan Soriano was judged to have fouled Eden Hazard in the box after 24 minutes, allowing Sergio Ramos to hit the third with a penalty.

A second penalty made it 4-0 after Kenneth Omeruo fouled Luka Modric, and Karim Benzema converted after 69 minutes.

Luka Jovic notched the fifth with a header in stoppage time to fire Real up the table.

                                                                                                           

What's Next

Madrid are back in La Liga action on Saturday against Real Betis, while Leganes host Eibar on Sunday.

                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

