Real Madrid Trounce Leganes 5-0 Behind Rodrygo, Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos Goals

Real Madrid defeated Leganes 5-0 on Wednesday to move up to second in La Liga.

The home side were in the lead after Rodrygo's seventh-minute opener, and Toni Kroos made it 2-0 a minute later.

Leganes goalkeeper Juan Soriano was judged to have fouled Eden Hazard in the box after 24 minutes, allowing Sergio Ramos to hit the third with a penalty.

A second penalty made it 4-0 after Kenneth Omeruo fouled Luka Modric, and Karim Benzema converted after 69 minutes.

Luka Jovic notched the fifth with a header in stoppage time to fire Real up the table.

What's Next

Madrid are back in La Liga action on Saturday against Real Betis, while Leganes host Eibar on Sunday.

