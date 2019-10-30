Nationals' Stephen Strasburg Says He Fixed Tipped Pitches During Game 6

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 30, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg tossed 8.1 innings of two-run ball in his team's 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Strasburg looked like he was in trouble after a two-run first inning following a George Springer double and Alex Bregman home run, but the right-hander told Tom Verducci of Fox Sports that an in-game adjustment worked in his favor, per Travis Sawchik of FiveThirtyEight:

Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart noticed that Strasburg was tipping pitches, and following the switch, the ace scattered only three hits over the remainder of his start. 

Pitch-tipping has been a topic of conversation during the Astros' World Series run.

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow told reporters that he believed he tipped pitches in his team's 6-1 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

"I went back and looked, and it was pretty obvious," Glasnow said. "As far as the tips go."

Following Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Fox baseball analyst Alex Rodriguez believed that New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino tipped his pitches in a 4-1 loss to Houston:

The topic has now come up in the World Series, too, although the Nationals caught it before it was too late.

Strasburg won his start to move to 5-0 in the playoffs, which stands as the best win-loss mark in a single MLB postseason, per Ben Pershing of the Wall Street Journal.

The World Series now moves to a winner-take-all Game 7 thanks in part to Menhart's keen eye. Zack Greinke will get the call for Houston, and Max Scherzer will take the hill for Washington.

Scherzer was slated to pitch Game 5 but was scratched with neck spasms. He was seen on the Fox broadcast warming up in the bullpen, which seems to bode well for his availability Wednesday.

Game 7 will start at 8:08 p.m. ET, with Fox carrying the broadcast.

