Nationals' Stephen Strasburg Says He Fixed Tipped Pitches During Game 6

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg tossed 8.1 innings of two-run ball in his team's 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Strasburg looked like he was in trouble after a two-run first inning following a George Springer double and Alex Bregman home run, but the right-hander told Tom Verducci of Fox Sports that an in-game adjustment worked in his favor, per Travis Sawchik of FiveThirtyEight:

Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart noticed that Strasburg was tipping pitches, and following the switch, the ace scattered only three hits over the remainder of his start.

Pitch-tipping has been a topic of conversation during the Astros' World Series run.

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow told reporters that he believed he tipped pitches in his team's 6-1 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

"I went back and looked, and it was pretty obvious," Glasnow said. "As far as the tips go."

Following Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Fox baseball analyst Alex Rodriguez believed that New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino tipped his pitches in a 4-1 loss to Houston:

The topic has now come up in the World Series, too, although the Nationals caught it before it was too late.

Strasburg won his start to move to 5-0 in the playoffs, which stands as the best win-loss mark in a single MLB postseason, per Ben Pershing of the Wall Street Journal.

The World Series now moves to a winner-take-all Game 7 thanks in part to Menhart's keen eye. Zack Greinke will get the call for Houston, and Max Scherzer will take the hill for Washington.

Scherzer was slated to pitch Game 5 but was scratched with neck spasms. He was seen on the Fox broadcast warming up in the bullpen, which seems to bode well for his availability Wednesday.

Game 7 will start at 8:08 p.m. ET, with Fox carrying the broadcast.