Marcus Rashford Praises Daniel James for 'Brilliant Impact' at Manchester United

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has hailed team-mate Daniel James for his "brilliant impact" at the club following another strong display in Sunday's 3-1 win away to Norwich City.

Rashford, 21, has bagged in back-to-back games for the first time this season following his strike at Carrow Road, where Scott McTominay scored the opener and was joined on the scoresheet by Anthony Martial.

James, also 21, assisted Rashford's strike in Norfolk, leading the United academy graduate to heap praise on his Welsh team-mate when he spoke to MUTV after the result:

"He's had a brilliant impact—he's scored important goals and he's assisting as well.



“The main thing is that he's working hard for the team and the other stuff just comes with the game. He's the prime example of that.



“We're all hungry to keep pushing, to keep scoring more goals and keep assisting each other. I think, if us three (along with Martial) can keep doing that on a regular basis, then we'll definitely get some more points.“

James joined the Red Devils from Swansea City for £15 million this past summer, a bargain fee for a first-team player by today's standards in the Premier League.

Rashford and Martial each had a penalty saved by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul but recovered to make their mark from open play:

After linking up to net the opener in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool, this was the second match in succession that James crossed in for Rashford to score, via NBC Sports (U.S. viewers only):

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope this isn't the last time his speedy forward trio each have such a direct influence on the scoreboard, having now sealed back-to-back wins for only the second time this season.

Martial has been out injured for much of this campaign and has scored twice in his last two appearances—the first was a 1-0 winner from the penalty spot against UEFA Europa League opponents Partizan Belgrade.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst wrote before United's trip to Norwich that James was the only member of Solskjaer's squad who could be said to boast guaranteed starter status:

It's an incredibly quick turn of events for a player who enjoyed his breakout season with Swansea in the Championship last term, and Rashford appears convinced of his qualities.

All James' direct goal contributions this season have come in the Premier League, and Statman Dave highlighted it as a potent record thus far:

The Welsh whiz will hope to have another say in the result when United travel to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday.