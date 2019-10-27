Video: D'Angelo Russell Ejected for Confronting Ref During Blowout

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The 2019-20 NBA season will be one of firsts for Warriors point guard D'Angelo Russell after arriving in Golden State from Brooklyn in the offseason, and Sunday afternoon brought the 23-year-old's first ejection.

The Oklahoma City Thunder led the Warriors 79-47 midway through the third quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena when frustrations hit an apex. Russell got right up in the official's face when a foul was not called on Chris Paul as Russell drove the lane. The result was Russell getting a technical foul and then tossed from the game:

Prior to his exit, Russell had six points, two assists and one rebound on 3-of-10 shooting from the field.

The 2015 second overall draft pick was acquired by the Warriors as part of a three-team sign-and-trade deal when Kevin Durant opted to leave Golden State and sign with the Nets as a free agent.

Russell joined a team much different than the one Durant left, as the Warriors have struggled immensely through the first two games of this season. Moving forward, All-Star Stephen Curry will need Russell to stay on the court and help generate scoring.