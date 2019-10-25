Warriors GM Bob Myers: Draymond Green, Kevin Durant Will Be Friends for Life

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Despite some on- and off-court tension last season as teammates, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers believes it may have strengthened their bond as friends.

During this week's episode of The Woj Pod, Myers told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Green and Durant "are gonna be friends for their whole life" because what happened between them was "almost like a brother thing."

During a game against the Los Angeles Clippers last November, Durant seemed to take exception when Green didn't pass him the ball in the final seconds of regulation with the score tied at 106. They were seen arguing with each other on the bench before overtime started.

Per The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, the argument began when Green "reminded Durant the Warriors were winning before Durant showed up so he wouldn't stand for Durant talking to him as if he were a scrub."

Thompson added Green accused Durant of making the 2018-19 season "about him even though he was going to leave after this season."

Myers noted "in the aftermath...[Durant and Green] laid it out for each other" and both sides knew where the other was coming from, but that "could have happened earlier" to prevent the situation from blowing up the way it did.

The Warriors were able to work things out as they reached their fifth straight NBA Finals. Durant ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors, and Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 before they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Durant opted to leave Golden State as a free agent to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. The 10-time All-Star won back-to-back NBA titles and NBA Finals MVP awards in 2016-17 and 2017-18 with the Warriors.