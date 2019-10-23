Rob Manfred 'Concerned' About 'Underlying Substance' of Brandon Taubman Tirade

Rob Manfred 'Concerned' About 'Underlying Substance' of Brandon Taubman TiradeOctober 24, 2019
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred commented for the first time on the actions of Houston Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman following the team's American League Championship Series victory over the New York Yankees.
Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein first reported Taubman was speaking to a group of female reporters when he yelled he was "so f--king glad we got Osuna!" in reference to closer Roberto Osuna. Osuna was serving a 75-game suspension for a violation of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy when the Astros acquired him in a trade.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Manfred said he was "concerned at this point about the underlying substance of the situation and what the atmosphere was," per Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston:
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on the controversy involving #Astros ass’t GM Brandon Taubman: “I’m really concerned at this point about the underlying substance of the situation & what the atmosphere was..We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive,harassment free environment.” https://t.co/S6XC08RJx1
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
MLB Looking into Longtime Umpire Drake's Tweet