Rob Manfred 'Concerned' About 'Underlying Substance' of Brandon Taubman Tirade

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 29, 2019, in London. Major League Baseball makes its European debut game today at London Stadium. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland/Associated Press

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred commented for the first time on the actions of Houston Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman following the team's American League Championship Series victory over the New York Yankees

Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein first reported Taubman was speaking to a group of female reporters when he yelled he was "so f--king glad we got Osuna!" in reference to closer Roberto Osuna. Osuna was serving a 75-game suspension for a violation of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy when the Astros acquired him in a trade.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Manfred said he was "concerned at this point about the underlying substance of the situation and what the atmosphere was," per Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston:

          

