Rob Manfred 'Concerned' About 'Underlying Substance' of Brandon Taubman Tirade

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred commented for the first time on the actions of Houston Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman following the team's American League Championship Series victory over the New York Yankees.

Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein first reported Taubman was speaking to a group of female reporters when he yelled he was "so f--king glad we got Osuna!" in reference to closer Roberto Osuna. Osuna was serving a 75-game suspension for a violation of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy when the Astros acquired him in a trade.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Manfred said he was "concerned at this point about the underlying substance of the situation and what the atmosphere was," per Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston:

