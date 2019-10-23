Michael Bennett on Patriots' Future After Suspension: 'That's Up to Them'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Michael Bennett had a matter-of-fact attitude when asked Wednesday about his future with the New England Patriots with Tuesday's NFL trade deadline looming.

"That's up to them," the 33-year-old defensive lineman told reporters. "That's up to the team or how they feel about it. I like playing here. That's all I'm saying."

Bennett was meeting with media for the first time since returning from his one-week suspension, which he told ESPN's Jordan Schultz on Oct. 15 was due to a "philosophical disagreement with my position coach [Bret Bielema]."

The Athletic's Nick Underhill then reported that Bennett was suspended for vocalizing to the coaching staff that "he was not pleased with his role."

Wednesday, Bennett offered a short statement regarding his suspension: "I didn't take away nothing. I got suspended and lost money. What are you supposed to take away from that? There's no love lost. That's just how it is."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was even more tight-lipped regarding the situation. "We're onto this week," he told reporters. "We've moved past a lot of things this week. We're onto the Browns."

Bennett has appeared in six games for the Pats this season but started just one, tallying 5.0 tackles (four solo) and 2.5 sacks. He's listed behind John Simon on the team's official depth chart. New England acquired the three-time Pro Bowler from the Philadelphia Eagles through a trade in March. Afterward, the Patriots reworked his contract into a two-year deal:

Bennett had told NFL Network's Good Morning Football that he was unwilling to take a pay cut with the Eagles.

If Bennett is moved to his fourth team in three years, the undefeated Patriots defense will be fine as the unit is ranked first in total defense as well as second in both passing defense and rushing defense.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jason Owens, New England's defense has put up historically good performances this year, with their 33-0 win over the New York Jets on Monday night being the team's second road shutout of the season:

"Through seven games, the Patriots have allowed a combined three touchdowns by opposing offenses — a 64-yard touchdown pass from New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to wide receiver Golden Tate, a 65-yard run by Washington Redskins receiver Steven Sims and a one-yard sneak from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. ...

"After Monday's game, the Patriots have tallied 18 interceptions, the highest total through seven games since the 1996 Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN."

Specific to Bennett's role, the Patriots are second in the NFL with 26 sacks.