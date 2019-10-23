Report: Clippers' Paul George Expected Back in 3 Weeks After Shoulder Surgeries

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is reportedly expected to make his 2019-20 season debut in three weeks.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the timetable for George, who is recovering from shoulder surgeries.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported during training camp that George was targeting a November return, so the three-week window indicates he's healing as expected.

