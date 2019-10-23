Report: Clippers' Paul George Expected Back in 3 Weeks After Shoulder Surgeries

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George attends the NBA basketball team's media day in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is reportedly expected to make his 2019-20 season debut in three weeks.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the timetable for George, who is recovering from shoulder surgeries.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported during training camp that George was targeting a November return, so the three-week window indicates he's healing as expected.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LeBron Downplays Lakers vs. Clippers Opener: 'It's Not a Rivalry'

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    LeBron Downplays Lakers vs. Clippers Opener: 'It's Not a Rivalry'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis' Quote on Free Agency 🧐

    Giannis told Harvard professor this spring: 'If we're underperforming ... deciding whether to sign becomes a lot more difficult'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis' Quote on Free Agency 🧐

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Clippers Are Built to Thrive Without PG...and Dominate with Him

    Did Clippers lock up their spot as the league's best team?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Clippers Are Built to Thrive Without PG...and Dominate with Him

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Stars Facing the Most Pressure 😮

    Some stars are playing with house money, but pressure is on for these six

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stars Facing the Most Pressure 😮

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report