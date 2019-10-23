Paulo Dybala on Juventus' UCL Chances; Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain Link

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala thinks the team are the most prepared in years to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian champions battled to a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday in Turin. They were forced to come from behind in the contest after Aleksei Miranchuk's first-half goal. Dybala turned the match on its head in the second period with two goals in two minutes.

Speaking after the game, the Argentina international praised the temperament of the team and said he thinks they're capable of putting together a deep run in the European Cup, per Brendan McLoughlin of Goal:

"We are a team with great experience and we are eager to go all the way in this competition. I think we have enough quality to do more than we did in recent years.

"I'm very happy, I really needed two goals like this. It was a difficult game but you could really see the level of experience of our team. We always remained calm until we finally scored."

Dybala was crucial to Juventus winning on Tuesday, as he produced a stunning equaliser and then a poacher's finish to put the team ahead:

Per Juvefc.com, the forward was strongly linked with a move away from the club in the summer and has done well to re-establish himself in the side:

The win came after second-half changes from Maurizio Sarri, including the introduction of Gonzalo Higuain from the bench. It meant Juventus had Dybala, Higuain and star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on the field at the same time as they chased the equaliser.

Speaking about his fellow forwards, Dybala said he thinks he can work in a trio with the other attackers.

"Now we won and you all say that we can play together," said the Juventus no. 10. "But if we were losing, the opinions would have been completely different. I just say that we need to keep working hard as we are doing. The coach has his own ideas and we fully trust him."

Per Italian Football TV, Sarri has said he's cautious about using the three players in tandem:

Italian football writer David Amoyal praised the job being done by Sarri since taking over at Juventus, noting he's helped bring the best from players like Dybala:

The victory for Juventus leaves them in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages of the competition in what is a challenging Champions League group. Atletico Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the other Group D match on Tuesday.

At the moment, Dybala is arguably Juventus' most in-form player and appears to be ready to kick on under Sarri. While the manager may not field him, Ronaldo and Higuain together frequently, having so much firepower available when the Bianconeri are chasing the game is a luxury.