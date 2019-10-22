Jets' Adam Gase Rips MNF for Airing Sam Darnold's 'Seeing Ghosts' Comment

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase took issue Tuesday with comments from quarterback Sam Darnold that ESPN chose to air as part of its mic'd up segment on Monday Night Football.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Gase said, "I don't know how we can allow our franchise quarterback to be put out there like that." Gase added that the Jets would "reevaluate their cooperation" with ESPN.

Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Gase noted that the Jets would be "looking into this pretty hard."

Gase was specifically referencing ESPN's decision to air Darnold saying, "I'm seeing ghosts," amid a four-interception performance in Monday's 33-0 home loss to the New England Patriots.

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell agreed with Gase's assessment that Darnold was put in an unfair situation:

In addition to the four picks, Darnold went just 11-of-32 for 86 yards against New England's league-leading defense. It marked Darnold's second start since making his return from mononucleosis.

Last week, Darnold led the Jets to a shocking upset win over the Dallas Cowboys when he threw for 338 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Per Manish Mehta of New York Daily News, Darnold's "ghosts" comment airing was not the doing of ESPN or the Jets. Mehta noted that an NFL Films representative approved it for air and that some higher-ups at NFL Films were "not happy" about it.

Mehta also reported that ESPN has no control over what airs during the mic'd up segment.

Darnold is in the midst of his second NFL season, and while he has show some flashes of brilliance such as last week's performance against Dallas, his showing against the Pats was perhaps the low point of his NFL career thus far.

The Jets dropped to 1-5 on the season with the loss, while the Patriots improved to 7-0 and further cemented themselves as the team to beat in the NFL.

While this season has been a trying one for Darnold and the Jets thus far, they have a chance to get back on track in the coming weeks with games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins (twice), New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals on tap over the next seven weeks.