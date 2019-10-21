MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jackie Bradley Jr., Minnesota Twins

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

With the MLB playoffs in full swing over the past few days and the World Series beginning Tuesday, the trade rumor mill has quietened down.

But bits and pieces of information still float out every so often.

For instance, the Boston Red Sox face a critical financial dilemma this offseason, and rumors have abounded that a likely sacrificial lamb from Boston's current roster could be outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Cincinnati Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale reported Friday that the Reds discussed Bradley with Boston last offseason, and though that's quite a long time ago in baseball terms (especially considering Bradley wasn't great in 2019), it's still a potentially interesting destination for the outfielder.

He could be especially useful if the Reds decide to use Nick Senzel at second base instead of center field, as Senzel is a clear upgrade over Bradley from an offensive perspective.

Another team potentially looking to move an outfielder is the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota clearly had a banner year at the plate, coming out of nowhere to break the single-season record for team home runs. However, they were easily dispatched by the Yankees in the playoffs, and that was in large part due to pitching deficiencies.

But not to worry, Twins fans. During exit interviews following their ALDS loss, Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey notably said that he would like to "target impact pitching."

That was not an issue for Minnesota in the regular season—they finished 11th in starter ERA and 10th in bullpen ERA—but they imploded against the Yankees, recording a postseason-worst 7.56 ERA through the three games.

So, how could the Twins get better pitching if they're presumably going to be outbid for the likes of Gerrit Cole and Madison Bumgarner? Jim Souhan of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune suggested they trade outfielder Eddie Rosario for a big-ticket arm, and he might be right.

Rosario had a career year in 2019, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 109 runs, but he could be the odd man in a crowded group that already features Max Kepler, Byron Buxton, and Marwin Gonzalez, as well as prospects like Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff waiting in the wings.

You'd hope the Twins won't have to trade Rosario, but if he's the key piece in a trade that nets them a stone-cold, playoff-tested ace, then it'll be worth it.