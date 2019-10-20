Astros' Carlos Correa on Yankees Being 'Savages': 'We Are the Apex Predator'

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa had a message for the New York Yankees and the rest of the American League on Saturday night after the team won Game 6 of the ALCS 6-4 to advance to the World Series.

"It's a great series. We knew they had a great team," Correa told ESPN's Buster Olney. "Like they call themselves, they're savages. But in this jungle called the American League, we're the apex predator."

               

