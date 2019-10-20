Astros' Carlos Correa on Yankees Being 'Savages': 'We Are the Apex Predator'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa had a message for the New York Yankees and the rest of the American League on Saturday night after the team won Game 6 of the ALCS 6-4 to advance to the World Series.

"It's a great series. We knew they had a great team," Correa told ESPN's Buster Olney. "Like they call themselves, they're savages. But in this jungle called the American League, we're the apex predator."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.