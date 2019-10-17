Yankees' CC Sabathia Exits with Apparent Injury in Likely Final MLB Appearance

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia left Game 4 of the 2019 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night midway through an at-bat in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent injury.

The home crowd at Yankee Stadium gave him a standing ovation as he left the mound:

The 39-year-old announced in February he would retire at the conclusion of the 2019 season after 19 years in the big leagues.

Sabathia was limited to 23 appearances during the regular season as he battled right knee inflammation, and he was left off the American League Division Series roster as he dealt with a shoulder injury that required a cortisone shot.

He had faced one batter in the series prior to Thursday night, getting Houston outfielder Michael Brantley to ground out in the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 2. He exited Game 4 having retired two of the four batters he faced, with Yordan Alvarez reaching on an error and Robinson Chirinos via hit-by-pitch.

If Sabathia is removed from the ALCS roster due to injury, he would be ineligible to pitch in the World Series should the Yankees rally to beat the Astros in the seven-game series. As a result, he may have thrown his final pitch.

If this is it for Sabathia, it's a tough way to end a career that will likely earn him a trip to Cooperstown.

Sabathia has gone 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA since debuting in 2001, and he is one of 18 members of the 3,000-strikeout club. He went 10-7 with a 4.25 ERA in 26 career postseason appearances, winning both the ALCS MVP award and a World Series ring with the Yankees in 2009.

The southpaw was the model of durability throughout the majority of his career, as he made 28-plus starts in each of his first 13 seasons. He topped the 200-inning mark during the regular season eight times and reached 180 innings an additional five times.

Sabathia earned six career All-Star selections, as well as the 2007 AL Cy Young Award.