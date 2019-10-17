MLB Rumors: Joe Girardi, Buck Showalter 'Favorites' for Phillies Managerial Job

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 28: Manager Buck Showalter #26 of the Baltimore Orioles watches the game against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 28, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi and ex-Baltimore Orioles skipper Buck Showalter are viewed as the favorites for the Philadelphia Phillies' vacancy, according to Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Dusty Baker, most recently of the Washington Nationals, is believed to be the only other candidate for the job.

A decision is reportedly expected to be made by next week.

   

