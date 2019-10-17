Report: Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid Liga Game to Be Played in Miami on Dec. 8

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Villarreal's La Liga game at home to Atletico Madrid on 8 December is reportedly set to be played in Miami.

AS backed up reports from fellow Spanish newspaper El Confidencial that both clubs have agreed for the match to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium—home of the Miami Dolphins—rather than Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica.

The arrangement follow's La Liga's attempts to play Girona's home match against Barcelona in Miami last January, until the Blaugrana pulled out amid fierce opposition to the idea from the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Spanish Footballers' Association.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig told El Transistor both clubs were open to it:

"I hope that this time it comes off. We are looking into whether Villarreal-Atleti can take place in Miami. Both Atleti and ourselves are keen to play the game in Miami, but on a personal level I just hope that an agreement can be reached that suits everyone."

Los Rojiblancos, it is said, told AS they're in favour of the idea as it will afford them the opportunity to develop their brand and La Liga overseas.

The Guardian's Sid Lowe gave his take on it following news La Liga has asked Barcelona and Real Madrid to reverse their upcoming fixture to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu amid protests in Catalonia:

The switch to Miami for Villarreal and Atletico is yet to be formally approved.

Discussions on issues surrounding the move are said to be ongoing—for example, charter flights for both sets of fans from Spain to the United States will be organised.

There are also proposals to compensate Villarreal supporters—who will miss out on one of their biggest home games—in various ways, including tickets and a special train service to Madrid for the reverse fixture in February at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.



Both Villarreal and Atletico are said to have close ties with La Liga President Javier Tebas, who spearheaded the idea for Barcelona's proposed fixture in Miami last season.