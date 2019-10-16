World Series 2019: Full Schedule and Predictions for LCS Action

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

One of the two 2019 World Series participants is now official.

On Monday night, the Washington Nationals clinched the first Fall Classic berth in franchise history, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 and capping off a dominant four-game sweep.

As expected, the ALCS is proceeding at a far more leisurely pace. Behind the arm of their white-hot ace Gerrit Cole, the Houston Astros beat back the New York Yankees 4-1 and took a 2-1 series lead with two more games yet to play in the Big Apple.

2018 World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 22, Washington at TBD (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 23, Washington at TBD (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 25, TBD at Washington (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 26, TBD at Washington (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 27, TBD at Washington (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 6: Tuesday, October 29, Washington at TBD (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 7: Wednesday, October 30, Washington at TBD (Time TBD, Fox)

LCS Predictions

Astros in 7

The first three games of this matchup have proceeded as expected.

New York took advantage of a tired Astros offense and off-kilter Zack Greinke in Game 1, and Houston fired back with their co-aces in Games 2 and 3 to rebalance home field advantage and gain control of the series. Now, it gets interesting.

Interestingly, both Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Astros manager AJ Hinch intimated that Game 4 will likely be a "bullpen day." This likely means that they will make use of the newfangled "opener" strategy, beginning the game with a non-starter and pitching him just a few innings.

This makes sense for the Yankees given their strong bullpen and Boone's recently itchy trigger finger, but it is a bit curious for Houston given their three outstanding starters. Obviously, Verlander and Cole would not be pitching on full rest if they were to start Game 4, and maybe Hinch just wants to give Greinke extra rest after a rough couple of postseason outings, but this has the potential to backfire on Houston.

If the Yankees are unafraid of the Astros' starters like they seem to be, what might they do to a lineup of Houston relievers who are not perennial All-Star candidates?

New York seems likely to take Game 4 at home and keep the status quo, and so then the series becomes a best-of-three set, where Houston once again boasts a clear pitching advantage in at least two of the matchups. The X-factor for the remainder of this series may turn out to be the Yankees' hitters.

At times, they have looked completely fearless. The standout middle infield of Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu, in particular, has continued its superlative regular season into October, while Aaron Judge rocketed a home run off of Verlander in Game 2 and has been a solid two-way presence for the Yankees throughout most of the postseason. It's the supporting players who will be the difference. Can guys like Edwin Encarnacion, Didi Gregorius, and Brett Gardner put New York over the top here?

If they rise to the occasion against Houston's terrific trio, then the Yankees have a real shot at their first World Series in a decade. If not, then the Astros are primed for their second title in three years.

All things considered, Houston's a more talented team than the Yankees and is operating from a position of strength for the remaining four games. They move on to face Washington in the Fall Classic.

