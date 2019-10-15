ALCS Bracket 2019: Astros vs. Yankees Game 3 TV Schedule and Predictions

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The 2019 American League Championship Series heads to the Bronx tied at one game apiece, with Tuesday's Game 3 offering both the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees a golden opportunity to move one step closer toward the World Series.

2019 AL Cy Young award candidate Gerrit Cole will look to continue his historic postseason for Houston, while New York will trot out two-time All-Star Luis Severino.

Below is a glimpse of what's in store in the Big Apple.

2019 American League Championship Series Game 3

Matchup: Astros at Yankees

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

2019 ALCS Schedule/Results (Tied 1-1)

Game 1, Oct. 12: Yankees 7, Astros 0

Game 2, Oct. 13: Astros 3, Yankees 2 (11 innings)

Game 3, Oct. 15: Astros at Yankees, 4:08 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 4, Oct. 16: Astros at Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 5, Oct. 17: Astros at Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 6*, Oct. 19: Yankees at Astros, 4:08 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 7*, Oct. 20: Yankees or Astros, 7:38 p.m. ET (FS1)

* - if necessary

Game 3 Outlook

A showdown between Cole and Severino provides an intriguing pitching matchup with a 2-1 series lead on the line.

Cole is unbeaten in his last 24 starts dating back to May, going 18-0 with a 1.66 ERA during that span. Perhaps more noteworthy, the Astros have won 15 consecutive Cole starts, with the last loss coming back on July 12.

"When you have Gerrit Cole on the mound, we win" Houston manager A.J. Hinch said on Oct. 10, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark.

Cole was especially dominant against the Tampa Bay Rays last round, allowing just one run on six hits over two starts. The right-hander struck out 25 batters in 15.2 innings, which, according to Stark, is the second-highest total over a two-start span in postseason history.

Cole received a no decision while allowing three runs in seven innings against New York back on April 9—but that came before he went on a historic tear.

Meanwhile, the Yankees hope Severino will be up to the task. After being sidelined for the first five months of the season due to shoulder and lat injuries, the right-hander has pitched well since returning to the mound on Sept. 17, albeit in limited sample sizes.

Severino has yielded just two total runs in four outings since being activated, holding his opponent scoreless three times. Of note, though, he has only thrown a total of 16 innings in four games, having yet to pitch beyond the fifth inning this year.

He threw four innings of shutout baseball against the Minnesota Twins in Game 3 of the ALDS:

Severino has topped out at 83 pitches in four appearances, a total he reached in his most recent start. After Yankees relievers covered 7.2 innings in Game 2 on Sunday and a potential bullpen day in Game 4 looming, skipper Aaron Boone will be looking for Severino to provide some length on Tuesday, though it's not clear what type of pitch count the starter could be on.

Regardless, don't expect him to be intimidated by his counterpart.

"I don't need to go out there and strike out 300 guys or win 20 games," Severino said of his clash with Cole, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. "I just need to go out there and match his stuff tomorrow or be better than him. I don't need to do more than that."

This will just be Houston's latest matchup with Severino in the postseason. Severino performed well against the Astros in the 2017 ALCS, allowing four runs on five hits in 8.2 innings. However, Houston was victorious in each game.

There have been a total of 12 runs through the first two games of this star-studded series. With Cole and Severino on the mound, it could be another tough night for bats. With Cole on the mound, Jose Altuve and Co. will find a way to do just enough to recapture home-field advantage.

Prediction: Astros 5, Yankees 3