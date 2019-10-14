Mets Rumors: Eduardo Perez Interview Planned, Is 6th Known Manager Candidate

Jeffrey Boan/Associated Press

The New York Mets reportedly will interview former MLB player Eduardo Perez for their managerial vacancy, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, making him the "sixth known candidate for the job."



The other five candidates include Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas, former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Arizona Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell, Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton and former player Carlos Beltran.

Perez, 50, spent 13 seasons as a major league first baseman and outfielder, hitting .247 with 79 homers and 294 RBI.

After his playing career, he worked as the bench coach for the Houston Astros (2013) and the hitting coach for the Miami Marlins (2011-12). He also served as the manager of Leones de Ponce in the Puerto Rico Baseball League (2008-09) and managed Team Colombia in the 2013 World Baseball Classic. Additionally, he worked as an MLB analyst for both ESPN and SiriusXM.

But Perez feels like a long shot for the Mets gig, especially with Girardi considered the frontrunner.

Granted, the Mets will have competition for Girardi after he interviewed with the Chicago Cubs for eight hours and reportedly will meet with the Philadelphia Phillies as well. Both jobs are intriguing for potential managers given the star power each team possesses.

Beltran would also be an intriguing hire, especially given his interest in the Mets' gig and the Mets' gig alone.

So the Mets have some interesting options and are casting a wide net in their search for a new manager. It's a big decision, especially for a team that has missed the postseason in three straight seasons and reached the postseason just three times since 2001.