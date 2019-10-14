Brazil Coach Tite: Neymar Was 'Not at All' at Risk of Injury for Nigeria Match

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has defended his decision to play Neymar in Sunday's friendly against Nigeria, saying the Paris Saint-Germain star was not at risk of injury before the match.

He ended up having to be replaced in the 13th minute by Philippe Coutinho in the 1-1 draw in Singapore and left the field clutching his hamstring:

Per Globoesporte.com (h/t ESPN FC), Brazil's team doctor said Neymar was not in pain, a potential boost for PSG as they await a full prognosis.

Per ESPN FC, Tite said Neymar was "not at all" at risk before the match, and he would not have played him if he was:

"It would be irresponsible and incompetent of me [to play him if he was a doubt]. I would have to receive the complaints of the coach and the president of PSG if that happened."

As it is, the hierarchy at PSG are still unlikely to be that happy with Tite despite his belief that Neymar was ready to play.

The 27-year-old had only recently been reintegrated into the side at the Parc des Prince after a summer in which he tried to force a move away.

He has said he is happy at the club, and he has been in impressive form, netting four goals in five Ligue 1 appearances this season:

Neymar has been unlucky with injuries during his time at PSG.

He has had to watch from the sidelines in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 as the French giants have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, and he has played only 42 Ligue 1 games out of a possible 85 since his record-breaking transfer to the French capital.

Neymar was forced off against Nigeria with the score at 0-0, and Brazil subsequently went 1-0 behind to Joe Aribo's well-taken 35th-minute goal.

Casemiro duly equalised just after the break and Brazil piled pressure on the Super Eagles for the majority of the second half. But they had to settle for a draw.