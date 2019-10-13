Report: Celtics, Nets Talked 3-Team Trade for Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Rozier

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics had preliminary discussions in the summer about a trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets involving Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier, according to the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett.

Bulpett reported the Celtics were hopeful of landing Walker as a way to entice Al Horford to stay. When Horford agreed to a four-year, $109 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston abandoned the proposed trade.

Bulpett added "nothing ever got to the point where a final agreement could take place" between Boston, Brooklyn and Charlotte. Walker signed with the Celtics, Irving with the Nets, and Rozier with the Hornets.

As the Celtics began targeting Walker as their replacement for Irving, MassLive's John Karalis noted they had to renounce the rights to their free agents in order to free up the salary cap space necessary to offer a four-year, $140 million max deal.

A sign-and-trade to acquire Walker would've opened the door for Boston to keep Horford as well.

Speaking to Bulpett, Horford didn't affirm whether he would've re-signed with the Celtics if he had known Walker was coming in, but the five-time All-Star conceded his thought process would've been "totally different."

Ultimately, Walker alone might not have been enough to entice Horford. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in June the Sixers offered him more guaranteed money ($97 million) than Boston was willing to put on the table.