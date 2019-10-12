SF Giants Rumors: Ex-Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler to Interview for Vacancy

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is going to interview for the same position with the San Francisco Giants.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the news, adding Giants president Farhan Zaidi loved Kapler during their time together with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants are looking for a manager to replace Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of 2019 after spending the past 13 seasons with the organization.

Kapler was fired by the Phillies on Thursday following a disappointing 81-81 record last season. Expectations for the team entering 2019 were incredibly high thanks to the additions of Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto and David Robertson.

Injuries and poor performances resulted in the Phillies finishing fourth in the National League East and missing the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year.

When Zaidi was hired as Dodgers general manager in November 2014, Kapler took a position with the organization as director of player development. They worked together for three seasons before Kapler was hired by the Phillies.

Zaidi moved from the Dodgers to become president of baseball operations in San Francisco last offseason. The Giants have finished under .500 and missed the postseason in each of the past three seasons.