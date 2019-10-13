Lakers News: Anthony Davis' MRI on Thumb Injury Delayed Until Monday

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2019

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis will have to wait until Monday to undergo an MRI on his injured thumb.

The Lakers pushed the test back after the team's flight home from China was delayed and did not get in until early Sunday morning, per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register.

Davis injured the thumb swatting a ball during a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Davis does not have ligament damage and has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 sprain.

Davis headlined the Lakers' offseason roster overhaul when he was acquired as part of a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks across 466 appearances in NOLA en route to six NBA All-Star Game selections.

The 26-year-old Chicago native missed 108 games across seven years with the Pelicans because of myriad minor injuries. 

L.A.'s frontcourt depth has already been tested this season with injuries to Kyle Kuzma and DeMarcus Cousins. If Davis is now forced to miss time, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and Jared Dudley should all see more playing time as part of the frontcourt rotation.

Ultimately, the Lakers possess championship expectations with LeBron James and Davis leading the way. They are likely to remain cautious with any minor ailments those superstars pick up to ensure they're healthy by the time the playoffs roll around.

