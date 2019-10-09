David Fizdale 'Flattered' People Talking About Knicks After Kevin Durant Remarks

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

A very long time ago, Oscar Wilde said, "There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about."

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale paraphrased that on Wednesday.

"All I know is every day somebody outside our organization is talking about us, and I'm flattered," Fizdale said, according to NorthJersey.com's Chris Iseman, in response to Kevin Durant telling Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning that the Knicks aren't cool.

Here's exactly what the new Brooklyn Net said (h/t Rob Lopez):

"I mean, they tryin'. I get it, but it's hard to get the best players. It's hard. I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players, who in their lifetime, don't remember the Knicks being good.

[...]

"That whole brand of the Knicks to them is not as cool as let's say the Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. It's like the cool thing right now is not the Knicks."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.