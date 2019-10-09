Mets Rumors: Mike Bell, Carlos Beltran, Joe Girardi to Interview for Manager Job

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The New York Mets are lining up their interviews as they prepare to replace manager Mickey Callaway, who was fired after an 86-76 season.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the team plans to interview Mike Bell and former player Carlos Beltran as well as former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi. There are reportedly others in consideration for the top job also.

Several other veteran managers have had their names associated with the opening.

Kevin Kernan of the New York Post reported Oct. 3 that Dusty Baker was "in the mix" as the Mets attempt to make a "splash" hire. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sept. 29 that New York could be a landing spot for Joe Maddon.

Buck Showalter also indicated on the Steve Somers Show that he would like to be considered for the role.

Bell, Beltran and Girardi have varied backgrounds.

Bell managed in the minors before becoming director of player development for the Arizona Diamondbacks and is now vice president of player development. He played 13 years in the minors with a 19-game stint in The Show.

Beltran has no coaching experience but is familiar with the organization after playing with the team from 2005 to 2011. He retired after winning the World Series in 2017 with the Houston Astros, for whom he was considered a valuable veteran presence on an otherwise young roster. Beltran was a nine-time All-Star.

Girardi has 11 years of managerial experience with the Yankees and Miami Marlins, winning the World Series with the former in 2009. He was relieved of his duties after the 2017 season. He played for four teams in his 15 MLB seasons, winning three World Series with the Yankees and making the 2000 All-Star team.

This list of candidates shows the Mets are keeping their options open early in the hiring process.