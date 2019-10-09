Yankees News: Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, CC Sabathia Injury Updates for ALCS

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees don't have to finalize their roster for the American League Championship Series until Saturday, but there is good news involving key members of their pitching staff.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Zack Britton will be on the ALCS roster. In Game 3 of the division series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, the two-time All-Star was removed in the eighth inning with an ankle injury.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday that Britton and Aroldis Chapman will be fine for the ALCS. Chapman's left hand was heavily bandaged during the team's celebration following Game 3 after it was hit by a champagne bottle.

Boone added that CC Sabathia, who wasn't on the ALDS roster, is "now an option for us" after he threw Wednesday.

As well, Boone said outfielder Aaron Hicks (elbow) will be "very much" considered for the ALCS roster after he took part in a simulated game in New York.

Hicks hasn't played since Aug. 3 after being diagnosed with an elbow flexor strain. Injuries limited him to 59 games during the regular season.

Injury concerns are nothing new for the Yankees. They lost 2,630 days from 30 different players because of injuries in 2019, nearly 600 more days than the No. 2 team in Major League Baseball (2,061 by the San Diego Padres), according to Spotrac.

Per CBS Sports' Mike Axisa, the Yankees broke the MLB single-season injured-list record in August when Gio Urshela became their 29th different player to be placed on the IL.

Despite the turmoil, New York won the AL East with a 103-59 record and swept the Twins in the ALDS.

The Yankees will either host the Tampa Bay Rays or travel to Minute Maid Park to take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday.