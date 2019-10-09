China's Anta Sports Ends Contract Negotiations with NBA After Daryl Morey Tweet

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

Anta Sports announced Tuesday it is cutting off contract renewal negotiations with the NBA in the wake of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's tweet about Hong Kong.

According to Reuters, Anta said in a statement it "opposes any action that harms China's interests and was dissatisfied with the comments by the Houston Rockets and NBA executives."

In a tweet Friday that was later deleted, Morey posted an image that read "Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

The tweet created a firestorm of debate involving Morey, the Rockets and the NBA as a whole, and it has led to multiple Chinese companies pulling their sponsorships.

Additionally, China's CCTV announced it would no longer air the two preseason games between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets to be played in China this week.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement in which he supported those within the NBA exercising their right to free speech:

Morey's tweet was in reference to recent protests in Hong Kong sparked by a proposed law that would have allowed fugitives to be extradited from Hong Kong to China. There is some belief the law could threaten Hong Kong's autonomy from China.

Anta is a fast-rising company that has broken into NBA circles thanks to endorsement deals with the likes of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, Boston Celtics wing Gordon Hayward and Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo.

Additionally, Anta has a deal with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

It's unclear what type of contract renewal negotiations Anta has decided to halt with the NBA, as the statement did not provide further details.