Coleen Rooney Alleges Rebekah Vardy Leaked Her Private IG Stories to The Sun

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Coleen Rooney has said stories were leaked from her private Instagram account to The Sun newspaper by Rebekah Vardy, wife of former England international striker Jamie Vardy.

Rooney, who is married to former Manchester United and current DC United footballer Wayne Rooney, posted the allegation on her Twitter account on Wednesday, in which she says she's been posting fake stories on her social media platforms to a select number of people:

In response, Vardy denied that she had leaked the stories, instead alleging that other people had accessed her account:

As relayed by Gareth Davies of the Daily Telegraph, the fabricated stories mentioned by Rooney in her statement appeared in The Sun newspaper.

On August 16, there was an article about Rooney visiting a clinic to pick the gender of a future child. A story about the 33-year-old appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, also mentioned in the social media post, appeared on September 29.

Per Luke Bailey of The Independent, edits have been made to the online versions of the stories since Rooney's statement:

Per the BBC, The Sun said they did not want to comment on the allegations.

The Rooneys have been married for 11 years, having met each other during their schooldays, and have four children together.

DC United star Wayne has been playing his football in the United States since the summer of 2018 after leaving Everton. However, he will return to the English game in January after agreeing a deal to join Championship club Derby County as a player-coach.