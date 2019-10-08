Yankees News: CC Sabathia Eyeing ALCS Return After Shoulder Injury Recovery

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia could be available for the team in the American League Championship Series and has a planned bullpen session on Wednesday, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

"I feel pretty good. It's just up to them," Sabathia said. "So, we'll wait and see how I bounce back. I'll throw the bullpen and, like I said, go from there."

Sabathia, 39, missed the ALDS with a shoulder injury. He's also had issues with knee inflammation that have affected him throughout the 2019 season, though his absence in the ALDS was unrelated to his previous knee concerns.

"Not being able to participate in the playoffs is rough, but I don't want to put the team in jeopardy," he said on Oct. 3 after being left off the ALDS roster, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "I want the best opportunity for this team to win a championship. I feel like we have a good opportunity, so I don't want to be selfish.”

This past season, he made 22 starts this past season, finishing 5-8 with a 4.95 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 107 strikeouts in 107.1 innings.

They were modest numbers for the six-time All-Star, 2007 AL Cy Young award winner and 2009 World Series champion, though at this stage in his career, it remained solid production and offered the Yankees additional depth in a season marked by an astonishing number of injuries to key players.

The Yankees didn't miss Sabathia in the ALDS, sweeping the Minnesota Twins, but having him available against either the Houston Astros or Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS would be a plus. Even having him as an additional option in the bullpen—left-handed hitters batted just .198 against him this season, giving the Yankees the option to use him as a specialist in relief—would be a bonus.

Sabathia came out of the bullpen in a Sept. 24 appearance, pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. It was an extremely rare appearance as a reliever for the career starting pitcher, though one he said at the time he was willing to reprise.

"I'm comfortable in any role," he said, per Corey Hersch of SNY. "That's no question. I think when it comes to winning a championship, you've got to check your egos out the door."