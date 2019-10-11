The 1 Flaw Every NBA Team Can't Ignore

0 of 30

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

There's no such thing as a perfect NBA team.

Take last year's Golden State Warriors as an example. Despite posting the highest offensive rating in league history, the Dubs' lack of bench shooting, an affliction that persisted throughout the now-completed dynasty, loomed large when stars went down with injury.

The Warriors' 2018-19 reserves made just 248 threes, the second-lowest total in the league. Injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were the main reason Golden State failed to three-peat, but if one or two backups could have chipped in from the perimeter, maybe things would have turned out differently.

Even the most imposing teams have to paper over a key frailty somewhere. Move further down the NBA food chain, and weaknesses multiply. In fact, the worse the team, the harder it is to isolate just one critical shortcoming.

All 30 teams have a glaring flaw, and we're here to point them out.