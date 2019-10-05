Spurs' DeMar DeRozan Says New Contract 'Doesn't Even Cross My Mind' Amid Rumors

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Heading into the final guaranteed season of his contract, San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan isn't concerned about getting a new deal done right now.

Per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, DeRozan made it clear Saturday his focus is on getting ready for the 2019-20 campaign.

"You know more than me," he said. "Because, honestly, I just concentrate on practice. That doesn't even cross my mind, honestly, unless somebody brings it up to me or I see it. That's not my main focus. My main focus is to get ready for this game tonight."

The subject of DeRozan's contract came up following a report from Shams Charania for The Athletic on Friday that the four-time All-Star was having discussions with the Spurs about an extension, though it was noted an agreement isn't imminent.

Under his current deal, DeRozan will make $27.74 million this season with a player option for $27.74 million in 2020-21, per Spotrac.

The Spurs could be facing another big contract decisions after this season, as LaMarcus Aldridge has a $24 million base salary in 2020-21, but only $7 million of that is fully guaranteed. The team is currently projected by Spotrac to be $23.1 million over the cap next season, when factoring in DeRozan's option.

Acquired by the Spurs in July 2018 from the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kawhi Leonard trade, DeRozan had a successful transition to his new team. The 30-year-old averaged 21.2 points in 77 games and had the second-highest shooting percentage of his career (48.1).