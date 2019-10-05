MLB Rumors: Joe Girardi Interested in Mets Manager Job Despite Cubs Interview

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Joe Girardi could be looking to return to New York as manager of the Mets in 2020.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the 2006 National League Manager of the Year is "keenly interested" in the Mets job as he prepares to interview with the Chicago Cubs for their vacancy.

Heyman noted the Cubs are more likely to "stay in-house" with their replacement for Joe Maddon.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Girardi's interview with Chicago is next week, and the team will also speak with David Ross and first base coach Will Venable. The Cubs already met with Mark Loretta, who was Maddon's bench coach.

Per SNY's Andy Martino, Girardi and Buck Showalter have been doing background work on the Mets, but Girardi seems more likely to get an interview.

The Mets fired Mickey Callaway on Thursday after two tumultuous years, though their 86 wins were their most since 2016.

Girardi hasn't managed since parting ways with the Yankees after the 2017 season. The 54-year-old was a broadcaster on MLB Network and Fox Sports in 2019.

In 10 seasons with the Yankees and one with the Florida Marlins, Girardi posted a 988-794 record with one World Series title in 2009.