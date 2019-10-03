MLB Rumors: Phillies Still Debating Gabe Kapler's Future as Manager for 2020

Will Newton/Getty Images

As teams around Major League Baseball have made managerial changes in the days following the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, Philadelphia Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler's future remains uncertain.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, a decision on Kapler's fate is not expected to be made until next week. Salisbury noted owner John Middleton has "spent much time over the past week seeking opinions on whether Kapler is the right man to lead the Phillies in 2020" and is expected to continue to do so over the weekend.

Howard Eskin of SportsRadio 94WIP previously detailed the situation:

Kapler was hired by Philadelphia in October 2017 despite having no big league managerial experience. He did, however, manage the Greenville Drive (a Class-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) in 2007 and Team Israel in the 2013 World Baseball Classic qualifiers.

He served as the Los Angeles Dodgers' director of player development before arriving in Philadelphia.

When Kapler was hired, the Phillies were in the midst of a six-year playoff drought. Although the team has been competitive under him, the streak is now at eight seasons. But it's not for a lack of trying by ownership.

Following the 2017 season, Middleton opened up his checkbook by signing 2015 National League Cy Young award winner Jake Arrieta and slugger Carlos Santana. That in part led to a 14-win improvement in 2018, helping the team to an 80-82 record.

Last offseason, Middleton famously said he was willing to spend "stupid" money as Philadelphia attempted to take the next step. The club acquired 2015 National League MVP Bryce Harper, 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen, 2018 All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, two-time All-Star shortstop Jean Segura and 2011 All-Star David Robertson.

As the team struggled to find a rhythm early in 2019, it acquired three-time All-Star Jay Bruce in June.

Unfortunately for the Phillies, Robertson, McCutchen and Bruce were all plagued by injuries. That, combined with a pitching staff that ranked 17th in ERA, led to a .500 performance and fourth-place NL East finish.

Though he has yet to lead the franchise to the postseason, Kapler—who is 161-163 in two seasons—said on Sept. 24 that he believes he is the right man for the job, via Salisbury:

"I love this organization. I love this team specifically. I love working for this front office. I love working for this ownership group. And look, I'm going to manage this club as long as I can. Because I think I give us a great chance to win and I think because I care deeply about the success of this franchise."

For now, he must wait to see if he is brought back for 2020.