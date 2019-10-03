NBA Trade Rumors: Thunder's Asking Price for Steven Adams Leaks

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Steven Adams has been floating around the NBA rumor mill for months as a possible trade candidate, but the Oklahoma City Thunder have been unable to find a suitable deal for the big man.

According to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, the Thunder "are seeking a draft pick, a young player and salary relief" in return for the 26-year-old.

One NBA executive told Deveney that the Thunder's asking price is "too high" for the time being.

"They set the price too high. That’s what you'd expect and maybe it will drop as the year goes on. It's tough to take on his contract (two years, $53 million remaining) and give up picks and players. Most teams are pretty well set at the center spot now, you have a big guy and you have your small lineup. You can't just take on a contract like that. There isn't a big number of teams who could take him."

Deveney also reported that the Sacramento Kings had been considered the "favorite" to pursue and acquire Adams earlier this offseason, while the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics also had interest. However, talks with all parties have gone nowhere.

Just after the NBA draft in June, Sports 1140 KHTK's Matt George (h/t Thunder Wire) reported that the Kings had inquired about Adams on the night of the draft.

While rumors surrounding Adams' future in OKC continue to swirl, Paul George and Russell Westbrook are long gone. The Thunder traded George to the Los Angeles Clippers and Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in July, signaling a changing of the guard.

Adams and Andre Roberson are the last remaining players from the 2015-16 Thunder team that made it to the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder haven't advanced beyond the first round since.

In any event, Adams seems committed to the Thunder up until he is dealt elsewhere:

Oklahoma City tips off its 2019-20 regular-season campaign on Oct. 23 at Utah, and Adams will likely be taking the floor for the Thunder that night.