Mohamed Salah's Goal Lead Liverpool to Win vs. FC Salzburg in 2019 UCL Match

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool earned their first win of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League by defeating Red Bull Salzburg 4-3 on Wednesday at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah scored the winner in the 69th minute to help Liverpool avoid what would've been a shocking capitulation. The reigning European champions led 3-0 after the 36th minute but saw Salzburg draw level after goals from Hwang Hee-chan, Takumi Nimamino and the equaliser from Erling Haaland in the 60th minute.

With Anfield still reeling from Salzburg's comeback, Roberto Firmino headed the ball through to Salah, who finished from close range to seal the victory.

Video Play Button Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Right Arrow Icon

What's Next?

Liverpool have a tricky fixture against Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League. They return to the Champions League on October 23 against Genk. Salzburg face Rheindorf Altach on Saturday in the Austrian Bundesliga and meet Napoli in their next European meeting.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.