Frank Vogel: Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee 'Really Impressed Me' at Lakers Camp

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers added Anthony Davis this offseason, but head coach Frank Vogel is happy with what he's seen from some less-heralded additions.

"Our centers have really impressed me," Vogel said Tuesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "Both Dwight [Howard] and JaVale [McGee]."

JaVale McGee spent last year with the Lakers and re-signed as a free agent on a two-year deal this offseason. The team added Dwight Howard in late August after the veteran agreed to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Neither signing generated major headlines, but both could play significant roles in 2019-20 after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL.

Howard is one of the biggest question marks on the roster after he played just nine games last season. He has played with four different teams over the last four seasons, and he's made brief offseason stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Grizzlies.

After his disappointing first stint with the organization in 2012-13, it's understandable that fans may want to be cautious about welcoming the eight-time All-Star.

However, Vogel has been impressed with the veteran's demeanor.

"Dwight Howard has been all business since he came in this time around," the coach said. "We're asking our whole group to have a seriousness about ourselves. He's been an all-business type of guy. It's really helped us to be focused and working on the task at hand."

McGee should have a lot more support after last year was one of the best seasons of his career. The 31-year-old finished with 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 2018-19, proving he can be a valuable complementary piece in the lineup.

It seems he and Howard could be key parts of the rotation in 2019-20, whether playing alongside Davis, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma or coming off the bench.